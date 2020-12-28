Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $637,117.15 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $637,117.15 and approximately $96,905.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $10.64 or 0.00038983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

