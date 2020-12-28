Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. Braskem has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

