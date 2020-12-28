Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,781,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $351.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

