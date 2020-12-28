Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

BEDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

