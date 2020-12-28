Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

