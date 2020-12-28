Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $1,436,064. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 23,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,106. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

