Brokerages Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. K12 posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

LRN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,013,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,010,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

