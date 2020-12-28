Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $470,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 943,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,623,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $26.80 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.56.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

