Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.48. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.99.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,588 shares of company stock worth $3,009,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.