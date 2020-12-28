Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

OSH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

