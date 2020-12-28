Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $180.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

