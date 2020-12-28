Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $4.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 million and the highest is $6.00 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $17.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.58 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $61.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. ValuEngine upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of GP stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 18,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,022. The firm has a market cap of $511.14 million and a P/E ratio of -199.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.