Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 16,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.