Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. BidaskClub raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

MarineMax stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 609,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $39.96.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock worth $2,000,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

