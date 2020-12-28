Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.24.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

