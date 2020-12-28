Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,631,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 150.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,842,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,531. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

