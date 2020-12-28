Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $150.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Photronics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Photronics by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Photronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 232.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 383,034 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $734.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

