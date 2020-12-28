Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

NASDAQ WING opened at $140.76 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.