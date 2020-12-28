Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $141.38

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.38.
Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $6,613,616. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.