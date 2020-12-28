Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $141.38

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $6,613,616. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

