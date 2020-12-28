Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $282.20

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 129.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.13. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.