Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Target Price at $27.68

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,919 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

