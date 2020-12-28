Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $130.93

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.