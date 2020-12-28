Brokerages Set Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target at $89.00

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,106. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 151.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

