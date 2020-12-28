Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Target Price at GBX 6,853.29

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 8,802 ($115.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,421.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,506.22. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,934 ($116.72). The firm has a market cap of £19.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $2.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

