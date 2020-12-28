Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $213.75

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alatus Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alatus Capital Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $225.53 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

