Brokerages Set Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €26.52

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.52 ($31.19).

UN01 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €28.00 ($32.94) on Friday. Uniper SE has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.95 and a 200-day moving average of €28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

