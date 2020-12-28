BTU Protocol Market Cap Achieves $24.62 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $7,071.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00306294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.92 or 0.02174483 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

