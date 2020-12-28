BZEdge Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,646.86 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. BZEdge has a market cap of $131,646.86 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00628833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00159007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00323294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016748 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BZEdge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

