Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,293.50

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,293.50 and last traded at $2,278.20, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,260.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,052.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,868.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.