CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 236,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 114,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $575.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

