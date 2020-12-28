Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 8,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
