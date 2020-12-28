Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 8,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

