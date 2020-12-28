Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caleres were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:CAL opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

