California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Model N worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

