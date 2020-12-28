California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Nelnet worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $306.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

