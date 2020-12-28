California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

