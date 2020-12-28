California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 over the last quarter.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

