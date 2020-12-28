California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 over the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit