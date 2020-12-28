California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 31,404 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 130.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ping Identity by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ping Identity by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of PING opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -414.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

