California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 826 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LKFN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

