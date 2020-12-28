California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,954 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Livent worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.77 on Monday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

