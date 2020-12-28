Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CAJ stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

