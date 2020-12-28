CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $13,445.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00309227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.62 or 0.02205293 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

