Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The firm had revenue of C$221.42 million during the quarter.

