Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The firm had revenue of C$221.42 million during the quarter.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Dividend History for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit