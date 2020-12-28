Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,754. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

