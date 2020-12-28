Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.15. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

