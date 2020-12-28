Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,704,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,020,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

