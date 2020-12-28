Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $227.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

