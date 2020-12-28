CargoX (CXO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,531.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $7,531.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

