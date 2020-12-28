Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0018

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Carry has a market cap of $11.11 million and $1.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00045378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,305,758 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

