Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Castle has a market capitalization of $5,500.61 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00395223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.59 or 0.01362510 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,444,132 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

