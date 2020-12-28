Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Up 13.7%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares traded up 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.49. 1,774,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 776,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,838 shares of company stock worth $696,292. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,169,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

